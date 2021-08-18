A Friday rain chance could also bring Siouxland a chance of severe weather

SOIUX CITY (KTIV) - Our streak of warm, humid, and breezy conditions continued across Siouxland today with highs near 90.

We have yet another day of this kind of weather meaning more highs near 90 degrees on Thursday with a south wind continuing but maybe not quite as strong.

We could start to see a slight chance of thunderstorms creep into the forecast Thursday night with western Siouxland having the best chance of seeing them.

Thunderstorm chances become better on Friday, especially later in the day when a line of storms may fire up with the potential of becoming strong to severe with hail and wind the primary threats although a tornado could be possible.

The thunderstorms should wind down Friday night as some cooler weather starts to move in with lows near 60.

Saturday is looking like a comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and it should be less humid as well.

I'll take a closer look at the possible timing of storms on Friday tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.