Afghans plea for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban are appealing to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights. Those appeals come as the United States struggles to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. Afghans who are in danger because of their work with the American military are being joined by American supporters in pleading with Washington to cut the red tape that they say could strand thousands of vulnerable Afghans if U.S. forces withdraw as planned in the coming days. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says evacuations will continue “until the clock runs out or we run out of capability.”