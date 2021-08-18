After making strides in 2020, North high is confident heading into the season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In 2020, Sioux City North football went 3-6. The Stars three wins was their most since the 2014 season.

A three win season in 20-20 doesn't look great on paper, but for North high, It was a confidence boost heading into the 20-21 season.

"Last year's season, compared to previous seasons was a step in the right direction, looking to build off that," said head coach Mitch Mohr. "I think we do have a playoff capable team this year. We gotta stay healthy. Our kids are very excited for this season, very motivated for what's going on."

Winning football games can come down to doing the little things well. Head Coach Mitch Mohr says for his team, it starts with keeping the offense on the field.

"We gotta be better in the trenches," said Mohr. "Take care of the football. We lot the turnover battle too much last year. Offensively we need to control the ball more. We control the football and stay penalty free, we can be pretty successful."

It'll be a new look Stars offense. Their starting quarterback, leading rusher, and top two receivers from a year ago are gone. But they're confident in the guys stepping into bigger roles this season.

"We got some dogs. Keller Newton, he's gonna do something, Desmond Grace, we're all going to do something, Casey Hammerstrom," said junior Jacob Kyle. "Running back wise, we're looking good too. I think that we got a lot of strong players out there."

"I definitely think Desmond Grace, Keller, Casey, pretty much our whole receiving corp and running back, Jacob Kyle, I think they'll all step up this year," said junior Carson Strohbeen.

Leading tackler, Desmond Grace is back on a defensive unit that will look to set the tone for the Stars this fall.

"Brody Martin is going to be a name you hear a bunch playing linebacker for us, Jacob Hagan, Jayston Paulsen, Izaiah Truitt," said Mohr. "In the secondary, Desmond Grace's name is going to be heard a lot all football season and so will Dayton Harrell. Like I said, our defense is going to be the strength coming into the season and we look to piggy back off that with our offense."

Sioux City North will host South Sioux in week one on Thursday, August 26th.