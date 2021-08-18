Asia Today: Australia outbreak grows, spreads to New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state has reported a record 633 new infections as concerns grew about the delta variant’s spread beyond Sydney. The state’s chief health officer said: “I can’t express enough my level of concern at these rising numbers of cases.” Infections were reported in towns in the west, north and central regions of the state in recent days. Sydney has been in lockdown since June 26 and the entire state since Saturday. New Zealand confirmed its first outbreak in six months was tied to the Sydney outbreak. Its cluster has grown to seven and more cases are expected, especially after infected people visited a church, a school, a casino and a hospital.