Aug. 18: Iowa reports 48% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Over 3,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Iowa residents, with nearly 50% of the state's eligible population fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the state’s dashboard, 3,028,077 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowans, and state health officials say 1,575,728 individuals have received all the required doses of a single-dose or two-dose vaccine, meaning about 48% of Iowa's population is fully vaccinated. In Woodbury County, about 41.6% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, health officials confirmed 5,697 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 392,970. Of those cases, 370,993 of them have recovered, an increase of 1,451 since last week.

In the last week, the state has reported 16 more virus-related deaths, bringing Iowa's death toll to 6,226.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (370,993) and the number of deaths (6,226) from the total number of cases (392,970) shows there are currently 15,751 active positive cases in the state. This is 4,230 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was 355 (up from 214 last week). Of those, 103 are in the ICU (up from 61 last week), and 49 are on ventilators (up from 24 last week).

