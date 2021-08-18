Aug. 18: Nebraska COVID-19 hospitalization rise to 277, virus-related deaths at 2,302

(KTIV) - Active hospitalizations and virus-related deaths continue to rise in the state of Nebraska.

According to the state's weekly COVID-19 update, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have risen to 277, an increase of 60 since Nebraska's last report on Aug. 11.

Additionally, deaths due to COVID-19 have risen by 17 in the last week, bringing the state's total to 2,302.

Since last week's report, 35,986 COVID-19 tests were done in Nebraska, 2,676 of them came back positive. This means there have been 235,075 positive cases confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those cases, 2,790 have been identified as variants of concern.

As of Aug. 17, 1,977,098 vaccine doses have been administered in Nebraska, with about 51.2% of Nebraskans fully vaccinated against the virus.

The above numbers are reported through Nebraska's health department. Every Wednesday, the states releases weekly numbers that include metrics through the last week.

