Aug. 18: South Dakota reports active COVID-19 cases nearing 1,939

(KTIV) - Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have nearly reached 2,000 in the last week, according to the state health department.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 1,149 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota. That's an increase of 790 since last Wednesday. Additionally, hospitalizations due to the virus have risen from 75 to 105.

In the last week, South Dakota has reported 4,442 more COVID-19 cases. So far, 123,701 of the state's 127,696 confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,056 deaths related to COVID-19. Five virus-related deaths were reported in the last week.

For vaccinations, the state is reporting 60.5% of the state's 12 and older population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 55.2% have completed their vaccine series. This means a total of 364,822 people have completed their vaccine series in South Dakota.