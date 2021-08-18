Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old from Onawa, IA

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in northwest Iowa are searching for a 16-year-old who was last seen on Aug. 14.

According to the Monona County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Brown of Onawa is believed to have left her residence Saturday on her own. She is described as a black female, 5'2", about 110 pounds with brown eyes.

Authorities say she may be in the Sioux City area.

If you have any information on Brown's whereabouts, contact the Monona County Sheriff at (712) 423-2525.