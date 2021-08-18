Box Elder man sentenced to life on child sex abuse charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former VFW leader has been sentenced in federal court to life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a minor and attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Thirty-one-year-old Adam R. Swift, of Box Elder, was sentenced on Tuesday. He is the former commander of VFW Post 1273 in downtown Rapid City. Authorities say the sexual exploitation charge was for making a 4-year-old engage in sexual conduct in order to take and distribute photos or videos of the act. The second charge relates to him trying to meet up with a 5-year-old girl for sex.