Crews respond to fire at Norfolk recycling center

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Crews are responding to a fire at a local recycling center in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Wednesday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire reported at Alter Metal Recycling, located on Washington in the southern part of Norfolk.

Emergency management officials are advising people to stay away from the area as to not endanger law enforcement and firefighters working in the area.

KTIV has a crew at the scene, we'll have more information as it becomes available.