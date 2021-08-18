Fed at July meeting discussed pulling back on bond purchases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials last month discussed the timing for beginning to dial back their extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession, but made no decisions on the timing for the start of the reductions in bond purchases. The minutes of the Fed’s July discussions, released Wednesday, said that the panel concluded that it would be appropriate to acknowledge that the economy was making progress in achieving the Fed’s goals on inflation and maximum employment. But the officials did not shed any light on when that progress would be seen as sufficient to begin trimming the bond purchases. “No decisions regarding future adjustments to asset purchases were made at this meeting,” the minutes said.