Iowa Department of Natural Resources warns boaters of scour holes being left at boat ramps due to low water levels and drought

(KTIV) - Drought and low water levels are affecting boaters in Iowa's Lakes Region.

In areas such as Big Spirit Lake, West Okoboji Lake, Clear Lake, and many other area lakes numerous scour holes are being left at boat ramps.



Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say they have received numerous reports of trailer axels being ruined after getting stuck in the scour holes.



District Law Enforcement Supervisor Greg Harson says that boaters should use the winch to pull the boat onto the trailer rather than the motor to avoid creating more scour holes.



He added if you do get stuck in one of the divots that you should offload the boat to lighten the load before attempting to pull the trailer out from the hole.