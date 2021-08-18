Judge denies request to move Andre Hill police killing trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has denied a defense attorney’s request to move the trial of the former police officer charged with the killing of Andre Hill in Columbus, Ohio. The 47-year-old Hill, who was Black, was fatally shot by ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22. Hill was shot as he emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone. Coy attorney Mark Collins argued that extensive publicity will make it impossible to assemble an impartial jury in Franklin County. Prosecutors opposed the request. Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh denied the motion Wednesday and said a fair trial was possible in the area.