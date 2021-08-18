Law enforcement agencies warn of overdose threat in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies across Nebraska are warning residents of an increased risk following a spate of drug overdose deaths in the state. The Omaha and Lincoln police departments, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and federal Drug Enforcement Administration have issued a joint news release saying there have been 21 overdoses — eight resulting in death — in Lincoln and Omaha over a six-day span starting Aug. 10. Officials say the majority of the overdoes involved the use of cocaine that has been laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and dose equivalent in size to a few grains of salt can be lethal.