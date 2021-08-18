Litter and waste control in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The proper disposal of waste and litter is an ongoing issue throughout Siouxland.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department says they have issued 5 fines for littering and illegal dumping since July 1st.

McClure says when they catch a person in the act of littering they can be fined up to 100-dollars.

When it comes to illegal dumping of larger waste items on private property or without permission the fines can be up to 500-dollars for the first offense and up to 750-dollars for 3 or more offenses. City leaders are actively trying to keep the litter in the city under control.

"There is a hope, that we can continue to talk about ways to manage the litter. You know, if you see something on the ground it takes nothing to pick it up and throw it away. The city has many receptacles throughout, along the streets, so everyone can do a little bit and it makes a big difference," said Roger Bentz, Environmental Services Manager for Sioux City.

City leaders are actively working with businesses throughout the city on maintaining the litter, and say that the biggest concern is keeping our storm drains clean because that impacts water quality in the area.

For more information on how the community can help keep litter under control, Bentz urges people to visit their website.