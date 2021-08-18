Maintaining your mental health this school year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- With the new school year right around the corner, leaders at Siouxland Mental Health want to remind people that taking care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health.

"There have been many studies over many years suggesting that mental health can actually have an impact on your physical health. And I am sure if you go to therapy you have heard your therapist say over and over again to take a deep breath. We say that for a reason it really does bring down these natural responses our bodies have to stress and it kind of kicks in a different response that danger isn't actually here," said Kelsey Trejo, Therapist at Siouxland Mental Health.

Experts say teens and young adults returning to school are more in touch with the world around them and their emotions compared to younger children who struggle to articulate how they are feeling.

"Look for behaviors. So a lot of times with my little people I say little people big emotion," said Trejo.

Trejo went on to say recognizing different or aggressive behavior in your child may be the first indicator that they are stressed. She said the biggest thing parents or caregivers can do is listen and make sure their child knows they are there for support.

Experts recommend reaching out to a therapist if you are struggling with your mental health, but if you are not comfortable doing so that there are several other resources to utilize if you are struggling mentally.

"Do not be afraid to reach out for help. There are so many, even hotlines, if you are not sure you want to take the plunge into dedicating yourself for therapy, there are so many warm lines of folks who are just willing to hear you out and listen," said Trejo.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still present throughout Siouxland, experts say if you are feeling stressed this school year to give yourself compassion and grace.