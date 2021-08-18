Nebraska authorities searching for missing teen from Madison

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a 17-year-old who went missing earlier this week.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Hallie Wise was last seen on Aug. 15 after leaving her home in Madison.

The sheriff's office says she was wearing a pair of rainbow sandals, a white t-shirt and a Hampton Inn uniform. She is a 5'4" white female, weighs about 180 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office says they are actively investigating the case, but do not believe Hallie is in any danger at this time.

You have any information on Hallie's whereabouts, please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 402-454-2110 or your local law enforcement agency.