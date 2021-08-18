Nebraska authorities searching for Norfolk man after pursuit and fleeing on foot

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for a 21-year-old man after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m. a vehicle on Highway 275 was stopped several miles east of Norfolk, Nebraska. During the traffic stop, the driver, Shawnessy Sulley Jr., was asked to exit his vehicle when he suddenly put the car in gear and fled westbound at speeds of nearly 90 MPH.

The sheriff's office says deputies pursued Sulley, during which he allegedly threw drug contraband out of the car window, which was later recovered.

Deputies report Sulley's vehicle blew a rear tire while being pursued, causing the car to slow down. While the car was still in motion, Sulley allegedly jumped from the car's front passenger window and ran northeast from the area of South Eastwood and Hwy 275, located east of Norfolk.

Authorities say Sulley lost his shoes as he ran into a wooded area, and a perimeter was established by area law enforcement. A search was conducted using drones and K-9, but Sulley was not found.

Sulley was recently released from jail after a drug conviction in Douglas County. He is described as a white male, who was last seen wearing no shoes, a white t-shirt and blue shorts, with dreads in his hair and multiple tattoos. Authorities consider Sulley dangerous due to his unlawful behavior.

He faces felony charges of possession of more than a pound of marijuana with intent to deliver, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering evidence and several more traffic and drug related charges.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact local law enforcement by calling 911.