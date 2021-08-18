Nebraska prison system reports outbreak as COVID cases surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at a state correctional facility as virus cases surge statewide. After 33 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, officials paused all visits and volunteer activities. They also asked county jails to delay sending new inmates if they can. Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said the increase in cases in the prison system follows an increase in the community. On Wednesday, the state reported 2,676 new virus cases in the past week. The current case numbers are more than 10 times higher than what the state reported in late June.