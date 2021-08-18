NCAA investigating Nebraska football program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has confirmed that its football program is under NCAA investigation. According to The Action Network, the Cornhuskers allegedly had analysts working in improper roles during games and practices and unauthorized off-campus workouts dating back a year. There is allegedly video footage confirming practice violations occurred in the presence of head coach Scott Frost and other assistants. Frost has gone 12-20 in three years The program has had four straight losing seasons.