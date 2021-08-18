Still breezy, muggy and hot before storms return on Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our stretch of warm, muggy, breezy and dry days continues today as we will again top out near 90 degrees for our high.



Expect a few clouds to float overhead with an otherwise sunny sky.



Winds will again be pretty breezy in the afternoon at 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the south.



We staying mostly clear tonight with a low in the upper 60s.



Tomorrow gives us one more day of the consistent conditions before things start to change a bit.



A system will be slowly making its way across the Upper Midwest and may manage to bring a thunderstorm or two into the area Thursday night.



The better chance for storms comes on Friday, though, with strong storms possible late in the afternoon into the evening.



More on those storm chances and how the weekend looks on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.