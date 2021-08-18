WATCH: Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff

UPDATE

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

President Joe Biden announced the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address, as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.

The new mandate, in the form of a regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month. Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said that coronavirus booster shots will be available starting the week of September 20, pending approval by the FDA.

The shots will be free and will be provided to people eight months after they received their second shot of the vaccine, the president said.

The president downplayed criticism that Americans would be getting additional protection against COVID-19 while much of the world still waits for their first vaccination shots.

"There's some world leaders who say America shouldn't get a third shot until other countries got their first shot--I disagree," Biden said in Wednesday remarks at the White House. "We can take care of America and help the world at the same time."

