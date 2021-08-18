West football preaching accountability going into this season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City West football has gone 0-17 the last two seasons and have won just 5 games in the last five years.

Brandon Holmes is entering his second year as the head coach of Sioux City West. He say's building a successful football program starts with each individual being at their best on and off the field.

"One thing we've been talking about is everyone bringing their one percent," said Holmes. "Everybody bring their own puzzle piece to the building, we'll have one complete puzzle. Everybody bring their one percent, we can do a good job from there."

"Coach Holmes is a great guy. He's been teaching us a lot of stuff about life, not so much just football with him," said senior Jonathan Jones. "He's an amazing guy and I do believe that he instills a lot more life in us than a lot of people wanna see."

The Wolverines will need to replace their starting quarterback and leading receiver from a year ago. But with returning players stepping into new roles and other players joining the program, they feel like they can fill those holes.

"This year we got a lot of returning guys," said junior Drew Benson. "We also got a lot of guys that we used to play football with that kind of quit but now they're back and we're kinda just growing up together. We have one big goal in plan and that's to go far."

"One person that we're very impressed with right now is Drew Benson," said Holmes. "He's a returner for us. He got hurt a little bit he's looking very good. He added about 20 more pounds. Luis Cota is another offensive lineman, senior who is doing a great job with leadership and doing all the great things, saying all the great things for us. Tristan Ashlock is another young man who we lost very early last year to an ACL tear. He's coming back, looking very good, very tenacious."

With a strong returning offensive and defensive lines, the Wolverines will look to win games in the trenches.

"One thing we will do is run the football, we will run the football," said Holmes. "I believe without a shadow of doubt, the strongest aspects of our team is the offensive and defensive lines this year. As a former offensive and defensive line, it's always good for us being able to run the ball, create those holes, create those running lanes so we can have people like Drew (Benson) and Mamba and all those good guys run the ball for us and do what they do best."

West opens their season on Friday, August 27th at home against Des Moines Lincoln.