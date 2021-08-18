Woman found not guilty of assaulting Iowa trooper at protest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old activist has been found not guilty of assaulting an Iowa State trooper during a protest at the State Capitol. Josie Mulvihill, of Des Moines, was arrested after a confrontation with the trooper at a “Kill the Racist Bills’ protest on April 8. Mulvihill said trooper Dylan Hernandez handcuffed her, threw her to the ground and put a knee on her back after she tapped his arm to get his attention. Hernandez testified that Mulvihill grabbed and pushed him. And the state alleged Mulvihill intended to offend the trooper with statements critical of law enforcement.