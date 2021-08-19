Dakota Valley ‘putting the pieces together’ ahead of the season

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) - Dakota Valley football went 6-4 last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Despite graduating a large senior class, the Panthers come into this season ranked 5th in class 11A.

The colors on the jersey and the logo on the helmet remain the same, but the players on the field will be a lot different from last year. Dakota Valley will have 21 new starters this season.

"It's been a test this week and we're rolling kids through and figure out the puzzle pieces. It's kind of like a big jigsaw puzzle," said head coach Jeff VanDenHul. "We gotta put all of the pieces together and time will tell who those players are."

"We lost a really good quarterback in Chayce Montagne. We lost a good running back too but we have two good quarterbacks that are battling it out right now, a junior and a senior, Brodey Ballinger and Ethan Anema," said senior Jaxon Mayer. "Both have solid arms so we should be hopefully throwing a little more cause they can both throw, they can both run. They run hard. They're hard workers."

The senior class is much smaller this year but the aspirations are just as big as in previous seasons.

"We do want to make the playoffs because people do have doubts in our grade because they say we have less skill than the last senior classes and there's also only nine seniors this year," said Mayer. "I do think that we will make the playoffs and I hope we do. That's our first goal and then take it on from there."

"This is the smallest senior class I've had in a long time," said VanDenHul. "So they have a lot of big shoes to fill and they're excited to try to be able to do that and pull all of the underclassmen along with them."

Dakota Valley opens their season at home against Tri-Valley. After dropping the first two games on the season last year, the Panthers know it's important to get off to fast start.

"They're a solid team," said Mayer. "They got a lot of strong dudes. I know they got a good running back and quarterback. Hopefully we can get the win though because we kinda wanna set the tone of how our season is going to go."

"That first week is always kind of a guessing match," said VanDenHul. "And we just want to come out and compete and play at a high level. We can't control win and losses but we can control our effort and our attitude."

Dakota Valley and Tri-Valley will kick things off on Friday, August 27th.