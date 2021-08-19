Federal courts impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid surge

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A surge of COVID-19 cases is prompting federal courts to impose new restrictions and requirements for mask-wearing and vaccinations. In many cases that move is setting up a dynamic where lawyers and plaintiffs who oppose mask mandates and other restrictions must mask up and follow some restrictions to make their arguments. At the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, an order went into effect Monday requiring everyone who enters the court’s buildings to verify their vaccination status. That is the same circuit where a three-judge panel in July ruled that Florida-based cruise ships did not have to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 restrictions.