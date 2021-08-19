Former women’s hoops player added to suit against Seton Hall

A former women’s basketball player at Seton Hall has been added to a lawsuit filed against the school by former men’s player Myles Powell. Both Powell and Jasmine Smith claim their knee injuries were misdiagnosed. In an amended complaint filed Tuesday, Smith alleges team staff told her she’d suffered a bone bruise in the fall of 2020, but that after she graduated and sought to play another year at a different school an MRI showed more extensive damage that has required surgery. Powell claims he wasn’t told of the extent of his injury and the failure to treat it properly caused him to not be drafted by the NBA.