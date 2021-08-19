Northeast Nebraska farmer says plants have done well despite drought, but rain would help

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The drought conditions in Siouxland haven't stopped farmers.

One farmer in Meadow Grove, Nebraska, says, in spite of the drought, her corn and soybean crops are actually doing well. She says while her irrigated land is doing well, her dry-land crops could use some rain. Still, she says they are still managing to hold in some moisture.

"Every year there's a challenge in farming and this year it's drought. So that kind of sums up farming. It's just interesting, it's a gamble, and we're just happy that some of the crops are looking good," said Karen Grant, a farmer in Meadow Grove.

Grant is hoping for no wind or hail so the crops can continue to grow.