MercyOne doctor discusses COVID-19 booster shots

(KTIV) - National health expert say the goal of booster shots is to stay ahead of the highly contagious Delta variant, and to maintain efficacy.

While the need for a third shot is considered a priority, the White House and medical experts say it's even more important to get unvaccinated Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible.

KTIV's Stella Daskalakis spoke to Dr. David Ensz with MercyOne South Sioux City Family medicine to answer some of our questions concerning boosters. Here are some of the questions we asked him.