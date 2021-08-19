Michael Landrum murder trial underway in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The murder trial for a Sioux City man charged in a September 2020 fatal stabbing is underway at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Fifty-four-year-old Michael Landrum is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and willful injury causing serious injury, in the death of Salahadin Adem.



On Sept. 11, 2020, a party was going on at a residence in the 2100 block of Nebraska Street, when Landrum accused Adem and Natasha Drappeaux of taking his phone.



Landrum left but returned with a knife, stabbing both victims several times killing Adem.



This morning three witnesses took the stand including a 911 operator, two people that knew the victim, and Landrum's nephew that testified to the timeline of events on September 11th, 2020.



The trial is expected to last into next week.