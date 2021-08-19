Monona County man convicted of fatally shooting teenager sentenced to 50 years in prison

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An 18-year-old from Monona County, Iowa has been sentenced to50 years in prison for shooting a teenager with a shotgun.

Jay Neubaum was convicted on May 20 on second-degree murder in the 2020 death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins.

Prosecutors say on Jan. 31, 2020 officers with the Mapleton Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South 5th Street in Mapleton.

Found at the residence was Hopkins, who medical examiners say died due to a single gunshot wound to the head. Neubaum was 17 at the time of the incident.

On the first day of the trial, Special Agent Lynn Olesen with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation took the stand. Olesen said on Jan. 31, police officers discovered Hopkins' body in a garage at a Mapleton residence. Initially, the call was for "two teenagers messing around with shotguns" with it saying Hopkins was killed by an accidental discharge.

Olesen testified that in interviews with Neubaum he was adamant that the gun was pointed to the ground and the bullet ricocheted off the floor and killed Hopkins. But Olesen noted several inconsistencies with Neubaum's story from information he received from witnesses.

Prosecutors claimed Neubaum shot Hopkins after an argument.