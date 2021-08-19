Norfolk Family YMCA’s Supertots Preschool sets COVID-19 safety guidelines

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk Family YMCA's Supertots Preschool has set its COVID-19 guidelines.

Masks will be optional for students and staff. Temperatures will be taken upon entry, and staff will ask wellness questions, such us, if the student has a fever or symptoms to keep them out of school.

Administrators say that policy could change at any time.

"We're going to stress that at any moment it can change. If the numbers start to go up, there may be a requirement for masks, we don't know. We're just going to play it by ear, see what the local health department recommends for the safety of our kids," said Tiffany, Greeve, The Preschool Director.

The school will start on September 7th.