Norfolk Rescue Mission hosts 14th annual book sale

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Rescue Mission in Norfolk, Nebraska is hosting a book sale tonight at the Stables Event Center and it definitely looks a bit different than it has in the past.

It's the 14th annual book sale for the Norfolk Rescue Mission. It started off in a church foyer as a relatively small event, but has since grown over the years. Thursday, it's the biggest it's ever been.

"We're filling up literally 6,000 square feet with probably 15 to 20,000 titles," said Pastor Will Perrigan, Executive Director of the Norfolk Rescue Mission.

Perrigan says all funds will be going to the rescue mission to help the homeless and hurting.

The book sale will run through Sunday.