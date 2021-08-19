Pierce Blue Jays ready to defend Nebraska Class C-1 State Title

PIERCE, NE (KTIV) The Pierce Blue Jays Football team is coming off a 12-0 season and the Nebraska Class C-1 State Championship, but don't tell Head Coach Mark Brahmer that.

Last year is over and it's time to move on to this season.

"We've got to earn it this year. Every year is different. got a lot of guys, as I said earlier, that we have to replace and so this team has got to find it's identity.", Said Head Coach Mark Brahmer, " Obviously our program has an identity, we want to be a physical Football team both in how we play defense, how we play offense, but, every team has it's strenghts based on the athletes you have, so this team is going to be a little bit different, so they got to chart their own course."

This team will be different, of the 68-kids out, only four starters return on offense and defense.

Even though they lost a lot of starters, a lot of experienced players return.

"About ten-twelve years ago we made a move to playing a lot of bodies, a lot of guys, in order to get guys fully engaged and active in the program, rather than playing eleven, twelve, thirteen guys, we just try to take guys, as many guys as we can." Added Brahmer

The starters that do return are very good.

The team returns their starting quarterback, junior Abram Scholting who threw for over 17-hundred yards and 25-touchdowns.

They also return their leading tackler on defense, senior Colton Fritz, who led the team with 154-tackles in twelve games.

"We have alot of guys that need to step up this year, so we're helping them with learning plays and getting them motivated for conditioning and getting in shape." Said Senior linebacker Colton FItz

Also returning is Nebraska Cornhusker commit, Junior tight end Ben Brahmer who finished last season with 44-catches, for 747-yards and ten touchdowns.

"We're not going to think about how it was easy, how we think it's going to be easy this season just to get a championship because we were runner up two years ago and champion last year, so we're going to have the mentality to be tough and take every day, day by day, practice by practice." Said Junior tight end Ben Brahmer

Pierce opens the season at home against Saint Paul, who Pierce beat 21-14 in last season's Class C-1 Semifinals.

