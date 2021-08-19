Police: Bicyclist fatally hit by pickup truck in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Police say a bicyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck in north-central Iowa. Police report that the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, when a 94-year-old man driving the pickup truck southbound on a city street hit the bicyclist, who was also southbound. The cyclist, identified as 58-year-old Robin Faught of Clear Lake, was taken to a Mason City hospital and pronounced dead. No charges in the case were immediately announced.