Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building. That’s according to two law enforcement officials who’ve spoken on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. U.S. Capitol Police say officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. The law enforcement officials say investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive.