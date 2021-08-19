Rain chances Friday come with a chance of severe storms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve now made it four straight days with highs hovering close to 90, but changes are now getting closer.

A cold front is going to work its way closer to the area tonight and that could provide mainly western Siouxland a chance of seeing some thunderstorms.

A few showers or storms could linger into early Friday, but better chances of thunderstorms will be developing during the afternoon hours and it’s those storms that will have a chance of being strong to severe.

Hail and wind will be the primary threats but we can’t rule out a tornado trying to form as well.

The thunderstorms should wind down early Friday night as some cooler weather starts to move in with lows near 60.

Saturday is looking like a comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and it should be less humid as well.

Sunday will stay decently pleasant with highs in the low 80s with maybe a chance of thunderstorms developing during the day and into Sunday night.

I'll have all the latest timing details with our potential storms coming your way tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.