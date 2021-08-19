Regents look to state colleges to retool diversity centers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Board of Regents said nothing but mandating curriculum is off the table when it comes to retooling diversity centers at state colleges. The regents’ general counsel, Nathan Lukkes, addressed questions from the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee. The main goal of the Regents’ initiative is to rethink how the system addresses student success, Lukkes told committee members Wednesday. He says the approach will be more holistically, to look at every student as an individual and address the individual needs or challenges of the student. Schools have until the board’s October meeting to figure out a plan to implement the ‘Opportunity for All’ initiative.