Report: Hong Kong activists plead guilty to protest charges

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy activists have reportedly pleaded guilty Thursday to organizing and inciting others to take part in an unauthorized assembly held in 2019. The seven activists appearing in court Thursday included Raphael Wong, the former chairman of the League of Social Democrats political party, and Figo Chan, who led the Civil Human Rights Front, a now disbanded group that organized protests. Wong had said he planned to plead guilty. Local news outlets Ming Pao and Stand News later reported all seven pleaded guilty. The activists are the latest to appear in court for charges related to 2019 antigovernment protests that roiled the semiautonomous Chinese territory.