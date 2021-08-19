Ronald McDonald House Kitchen added to Labor and Delivery at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland has expanded its resources for families at UnityPoint Health St.-Luke's with a new kitchen.

The kitchen is located in the Labor and Delivery Department, to help families in the antepartum unit.

The unit is for moms who go into pre-term labor or have complications, causing them to stay at the hospital before their child is born.

Ronald McDonald House leaders say these stays can often last several days, weeks or even longer.

The kitchen is stocked with meals, drinks, snacks and is there to provide comfort and care for the family, while mom is on the labor and delivery floor.

"The food that they need is just steps away from that room where mom is staying. It's also a little retreat area if they need to get away. Maybe mom just needs a minute to herself," said Christy Batien, Executive Director RMHC of Siouxland.

This is the third Ronald McDonald House kitchen at the hospital.

The other two are located in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatrics Unit.