Thunderstorms return to Siouxland Thursday night into Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some patchy fog has formed and it will be with us for the morning commute.



After that clears, be ready for another day of highs nearing 90 degrees, muggy air and breezy winds.



We will see cloud cover develop in the afternoon, much like we did yesterday.



Tonight a cold front will start to inch its way toward us.



Storms could arrive in western Siouxland after midnight with the rest of the area potentially seeing them Friday morning.



These early storms could have some hail with them.



Another round of storms looks to develop Friday afternoon and these could contain large hail, strong winds and possibly a tornado.



More on those storms and how the weekend is looking on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.