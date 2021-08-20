AP WAS THERE: 1991’s Hurricane Bob

As New Englanders scramble to prepare for what could be their first hurricane in three decades, many can’t help but think of the last one: Bob. It made landfall as a devastating Category 2 storm. Thursday marked exactly 30 years since Bob landed, killing at least 17 people and left behind more than $1.5 billion worth of damage. Streets in coastal towns were littered with boats blown free of their moorings and electricity and water were cut to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses for days. The Associated Press covered the devastation and thirty years later is publishing a version of its story from Aug. 19, 1991.