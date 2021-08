HUBBARD, Neb. (KTIV) - The town of Hubbard, Nebraska has a fun event coming up next week called "Hoot Owl Days."

The event takes place Aug. 27, 28 and 29. Some of the events include a movie night Friday, a 5K fun run Saturday and a lawnmower poker run on Sunday.

