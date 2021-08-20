Aug. 21 marks three years since Cristhian Bahena Rivera led police to the body of Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KTIV) - On Aug. 21, it will have been three years since Cristhian Bahena Rivera led police to the body of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

The 20-year-old Tibbetts disappeared on July 18, 2018, while running near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa. Her body was found just over a month later on Aug. 21, 2018, when Cristhian Bahena Rivera led police to a cornfield outside Brooklyn.

Authorities say it was an area they had searched several times during their investigation. They also say she was stabbed to death.

Bahena Rivera was charged with first-degree murder in her death. His trial was originally set to take place in Poweshiek County. But that changed because attorneys felt they couldn't get a fair and impartial jury in the county.

Instead, in March 2019, the trial was moved to Sioux City. The trial would have begun in September of that year, before several delays pushed it to September 2020. But COVID-19 played a role in another delay.

The trial eventually was moved out of Woodbury County to Scott County.

After numerous delays, Bahena Rivera's trial finally began on May 17 of this year.

During his trial, Bahena Rivera took to the stand and claimed two masked men were responsible for the crime of killing Tibbetts. He claimed they forced him, at gunpoint, to take part after the masked men showed up in his living room.

Bahena Rivera alleged these two men threatened his family. He said he never went to law enforcement because he didn't know if his family was safe.

Jury deliberations started on May 27. A day later, the jury came down with their verdict, guilty of first-degree murder.

Bahena Rivera was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison, last month. But, the judge in the case postponed sentencing to allow defense attorneys to present a new theory about who killed Tibbetts, based on information two witnesses gave police. Ultimately, the motion for a new trial was denied.

Bahena Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30.