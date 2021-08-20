Back to back champs OABCIG looking to fill big shoes

After back to back state championships the OABCIG Falcons are a team on everyone's radar. In order to keep that success going, the Falcons need to replace arguably the states most electric player from the last few years in Cooper DeJean.

DeJean's departure leaves big holes at quarterback and safety. Holes that head coach Larry Allen believes will need to be filled by committee.

"I dont think its one of those things where we get one kid to fill all those positions he did for us we have a quarterback battle going on and both kids have done a nice job with that, we're still trying to work through that," Said head coach Larry Allen. "Defensively we're rolling some different kids in there it's just a deal where we have to find multiple guys to fill his role."

The quarterback battle is between Cooper's younger brother Beckett DeJean, a junior, and senior Zach Hemer. Both are expected to play in week one. Both players are benefiting from a little healthy competition.

"I think we're handling it pretty good. We're always like working on each other making one another better and we're always supporting each other," said senior Zach Hemer. "Like I make a good play he tells me good play he makes a good play I encourage him a bit."

The Falcons face the Ridge view Raptors in week one. Last season, OABCIG shut out the Raptors 42-0. But the Raptors return many players this year and pose a legitimate threat in week one. A challenge the Falcons are excited for.

"They feel their going to be pretty good they got some kids back, We're just going to do what we can do and then adjust to what they're trying to do we're not gonna change what we do based on how they align or whatever," said coach Allen.

"They're gonna be pretty good they got a lot of returning players, and we're just gonna do what we do every year watch film scout them a little bit and do what we do," said senior Easton Harms.