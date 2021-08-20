Biden picks Burns for China ambassador; Emanuel for Japan

President Joe Biden is nominating former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as his envoy to Japan. The White House formally announced the much-anticipated nominations Friday. Emanuel was also a former three-term congressman who served as President Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff and was a senior adviser in President Bill Clinton’s administration. Burns is a seasoned career foreign service officer who will be tasked to serve in arguably the most difficult diplomatic job.