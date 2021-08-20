Bishop Heelan focused on being a tough and physical football team in 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan went 1-7 in Chad Moseman's first year as the head coach. The Crusaders want to turn things around. The first step to doing that is forgetting the past and focusing on the present.

"We don't really like to think about last year. That's in the past," said senior Michael Saulsbury. "We're focused on right now. We got a really great group of guys. A lot of returners, a lot of returning starters, a lot of underclassman help. It's going to be great, really great athletes. We're going to smash people in the mouth and we're going to have a great year."

"As coach Moseman would say, if you're focused on the past, you're depressed. If you focus on the future, you're stressed out," said senior Teddy Saltzman. "So we like to live in the moment. We're worried about what's going on right now and we're gonna get to it."

Another point of emphasis for Bishop Heelan during the offseason was bringing back a blue collar approach to the program.

"We gotta get the culture fixed," said Moseman. "Again, it goes back to faith, focus, and family and having more of a fighting spirit. The one thing I've noticed is just a general toughness that we need to bring back and a physicalness so I think that that's something we really have focused on here in the offseason."

Heelan is replacing their starting quarterback from last season but leading rusher Devionne West is back. Moseman is confident in the guys he has on that side of the ball.

"We're solid again at running back with D (Devionne) West back, our leading ball carrier," said Moseman. "I think offensive line under the leadership of Keyan Fultan is really coming along real well and I've been really happy with Kaleb Gengler at quarterback. He's a fine baseball pitcher, has a good arm and I think he'll step in there and do a nice job."