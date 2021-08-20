COVID-19 cases shut down southeastern Nebraska school

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has shut down a southeastern Nebraska elementary school only days after it opened for the new school year with no requirement for face masks. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that officials shut down Calvert Elementary School in Auburn on Thursday after “a pretty high number” of cases were confirmed among students and staff. School and health officials declined to say how many cases were confirmed, citing privacy concerns. There are 466 students enrolled at the school. The school is set to reopen Monday following a deep cleaning. And when it does, Auburn Public Schools Superintendent David Patton said, masks will be required.