Daily virus cases reach 6-month high in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Daily coronavirus cases topped 300 for the first time in over six months in South Dakota as a fresh pandemic wave appeared to build. The Department of Health reported 304 virus cases, while hospitalizations and deaths remained the same. COVID-19 hospitalizations have roughly tripled in the last two weeks. Over that time period, the state has seen case counts spike by 270%. However, the number of cases per capita in that time has remained one of the lowest in the country. Health officials say they are not surprised to see cases rise in the state, the Argus Leader reported.