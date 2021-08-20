Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 31, St. Thomas More 10
Baltic 22, Parker 6
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Sioux Valley 16
Castlewood 40, North Central Co-Op 7
Clark/Willow Lake 10, Groton Area 8
DeSmet 30, Wolsey-Wessington 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
Great Plains Lutheran 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 8
Hamlin 66, Britton-Hecla 12
Hanson 24, Parkston 16
Herreid/Selby Area 76, Newell 16
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Waverly-South Shore 0
Hot Springs 54, Hill City 0
Ipswich 50, Langford 8
Kimball/White Lake 48, Colman-Egan 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Lyman 8
Leola/Frederick 20, Warner 8
Philip 50, Jones County 0
Platte-Geddes 16, Canistota 8
Sully Buttes 52, Colome 0
Timber Lake 40, Stanley County 0
Winner 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/