Friday’s Scores

9:54 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 31, St. Thomas More 10

Baltic 22, Parker 6

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Sioux Valley 16

Castlewood 40, North Central Co-Op 7

Clark/Willow Lake 10, Groton Area 8

DeSmet 30, Wolsey-Wessington 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6

Great Plains Lutheran 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 8

Hamlin 66, Britton-Hecla 12

Hanson 24, Parkston 16

Herreid/Selby Area 76, Newell 16

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Waverly-South Shore 0

Hot Springs 54, Hill City 0

Ipswich 50, Langford 8

Kimball/White Lake 48, Colman-Egan 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Lyman 8

Leola/Frederick 20, Warner 8

Philip 50, Jones County 0

Platte-Geddes 16, Canistota 8

Sully Buttes 52, Colome 0

Timber Lake 40, Stanley County 0

Winner 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

